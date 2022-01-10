 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $155,000

Very large well maintained home. It was purchase brand new and set up in it's location.Newer floor covering. HVAC approx.. 5 yrs. old. Roof approx. 8 yrs old. 2 out building both with electricity. Home is situated on 3 acres.Property goes all the way back to Cairns air field property. Owner had cinder block installed every 6'.Sunroom is not figured in as part of the square footage but is heated and cooled. Handicap ramp at both front and rear entrances.Main bathroom has several handicap features

News Alert