3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $199,900

Move in ready, convenient to Ft. Rucker, Enterprise, and Dothan. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an office/sunroom with pool view, work-shop, pool house, & large pool patio surrounded by a privacy fence. This home is ready to be your paradise, it has tons of space! Lots of parking options with a half circle driveway in the front and a secondary driveway in the rear, both paved.