 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $223,900

3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $223,900

3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $223,900

Gorgeous new construction boasting an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and an office, large level lot, generous sized primary bedroom with matching en-suite boasting huge tiled shower, linen closet, and huge walk in closet. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances. Matching cabinetry throughout. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Upgraded vinyl planking easy maintenance flooring in living area. Tile flooring in laundry and bathrooms, cozy carpeting in the bedrooms. Lots of storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baldwin is responsible
Letters

Baldwin is responsible

  • Updated

While this incident was indeed a tragedy, any person should not be handed a weapon and told it is unloaded. It is the person who is handed the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert