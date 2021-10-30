Gorgeous new construction boasting an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and an office, large level lot, generous sized primary bedroom with matching en-suite boasting huge tiled shower, linen closet, and huge walk in closet. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances. Matching cabinetry throughout. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Upgraded vinyl planking easy maintenance flooring in living area. Tile flooring in laundry and bathrooms, cozy carpeting in the bedrooms. Lots of storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $223,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
While this incident was indeed a tragedy, any person should not be handed a weapon and told it is unloaded. It is the person who is handed the…
- Updated
A Hartford teen accused of recklessly causing the death of a Florida woman in a car accident is out of jail after posting bond.
- Updated
An Ashford man is behind bars after robbing two Dothan businesses and an attempted break-in of a motor vehicle on Monday.
- Updated
A Dothan community action organization wants people in the community to get behind law enforcement officers 100% despite past criticisms.
- Updated
A bus driver recorded a Dothan mom brutally beating her teenage child at a local school for getting on the wrong bus.
- Updated
Jeff Stout, Market President for the Troy Bank & Trust Wiregrass Region, is pleased to announce that Walt Ellis has been promoted from Sr.…
- Updated
The high school football playoff picture for the Dothan Eagle coverage area became clearer Friday night, including the three-way tie at the to…
- Updated
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:10 a.m. Sunday has claimed the life of an Elba man.
- Updated
A mother and father were both sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in the death of their 2-year-old son, who died in a hot car outside th…
- Updated
In 2007, Joseph R. Waker Jr. formed a foundation that works to prevent acts of violence like the drive-by shooting on Grant Street that injure…