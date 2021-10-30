3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $223,900

Gorgeous new construction boasting an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and an office, large level lot, generous sized primary bedroom with matching en-suite boasting huge tiled shower, linen closet, and huge walk in closet. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances. Matching cabinetry throughout. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Upgraded vinyl planking easy maintenance flooring in living area. Tile flooring in laundry and bathrooms, cozy carpeting in the bedrooms. Lots of storage.