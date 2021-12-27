 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $105,300

Investments or First Time Home Owner. This conveniently located, 3 sizable bedrooms and 1 bathroom home is awaiting your personal touch. Home has original hardwood floors, spacious eat-in kitchen with unique corner sink. Metal Roof, hvac, water heater and windows are approximately 7 years old. Nice wooden deck and storage shed included.

