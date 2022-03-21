 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $109,900

Solid brick 3BR 2BA on a slab! This adorable home sits on 1.27 Acres of land! Just far enough out of the city for quiet living but still close to everything within minutes, shopping, eateries, Medical Center etc. Plenty of privacy, HUGE yard that is partially fenced including a driveway gate. Tons of potential, covered front porch with rock facade and columns. Single car attached garage with utility storage/laundry room. Great investor opportunity aswell!

