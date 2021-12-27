Solid 3 bedroom/1 bath ‘60s home with new roof (2020) and new tankless Rinnai gas water heater(2020). The exterior is all brick. Inside the home it has original hardwood floors in bedrooms and hallways, newer vinyl plank flooring in common areas. Home has newer appliances. There is a bonus room great for office/game room or possibly 4th bedroom. Backyard is fenced In, as is front yard. Covered back patio and attached 1 car carport.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $110,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: How much does it cost to charge an electric vehicle at one of the City of Dothan charging stations near the Civic Center and how is payment made?
- +6
- Updated
EDITOR’S NOTE: When Dothan’s Northside Mall opened its doors sometime in 1969-1970, it promised Wiregrass residents the allure of one-stop sho…
- Updated
Dothan Eagle photographer Jay Hare rode the streets of Dothan the past two nights and took video of Christmas lights in residential neighborhoods.
- Updated
Dothan’s Jaala Torrence displayed the the SEC championship ring on her finger, proud of the accomplishments from this past season as part of t…
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
- Updated
A Geneva man has died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Evergreen man on Dec. 13, according to infor…
- Updated
Like most parents, Alaina Deshazo longed to have photos of her young sons with Santa Claus.
- Updated
There are surely times as Chase Paramore drives up and down I-35 in his 2003 pickup truck searching for another football recruit in Parts Unkn…
- Updated
Alabama football won the SEC, quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy and now the Crimson Tide will try to win the Cotton Bowl and, lat…
- Updated
MARIANNA—Two Webb residents were charged with thefts from two Florida retail businesses after they returned to a store to pay for items they’r…