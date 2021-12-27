3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $110,000

Solid 3 bedroom/1 bath ‘60s home with new roof (2020) and new tankless Rinnai gas water heater(2020). The exterior is all brick. Inside the home it has original hardwood floors in bedrooms and hallways, newer vinyl plank flooring in common areas. Home has newer appliances. There is a bonus room great for office/game room or possibly 4th bedroom. Backyard is fenced In, as is front yard. Covered back patio and attached 1 car carport.