 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $119,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $119,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $119,000

Mobile home outside the circle on the east side of Dothan. Mobile home is sitting on a slab with a attached garage added. Mobile home and property needs some TLC. Property consist of 3.2 acres with approximately a 1 acre fenced in pond. One I-Beam pole barn and two storage buildings. The HVAC system and the well do not work. The sale of this property is subject to approval of the Judge of Probate.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert