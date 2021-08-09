 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $124,500

Conveniently located to James Oates Park just South of the circle. This 3 bed 1.5 house is move in ready. Low maintenance yard. Master bedroom downstairs with attached bath with double vanities and walk in shower. Easy access to attic space for tons of storage.

