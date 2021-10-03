3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $124,900

Adorable brick home w/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, pretty hardwood floors in most of the home, new tile planks in the bathrooms, home has been freshly painted thru out w/many updates spacious kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator & dishwasher, nice lg bar, kitchen is open to dining area w/a closet that can be used as a pantry, bonus room can be den/room of your choice, lg laundry w/shelving & sink, lg covered/screened patio that overlooks a beautiful fenced in backyard, roof approx 13 yrs old, home warranty