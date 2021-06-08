3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $124,900

If there was ever an investment property to look at this one is it!! Located in the Rehobeth School District this 3 bedroom 2 bath home comes with an acre of land, fenced-in back yard and 2 storage sheds. Mature trees provide plenty of shade to relax on the back and front porches. A short 2 minute drive to southside Wal-Mart and Rehobeth schools. Will not last! View More