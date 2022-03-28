 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $125,714

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $125,714

Updates Galore!! Huge corner lot. Some new windows. New flooring. New Fixtures. New ceiling fans. Wait till you see the kitchen appliances and the Herringbone pattern flooring in kitchen and dining area. Bonus room off the kitchen could be a playroom, den or home office. Huge laundry room. Roof approx 9 yrs old per previous owner. Seller will assist with closing cost with an acceptable offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two brothers choose Marianna

Two brothers choose Marianna

I often find it fascinating how people from all over the world come to live in Marianna. John and Daniel Udochi are no different.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert