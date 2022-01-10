 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $129,900

Well maintained brick home in Circleview. Half of the 2 car garage is very nice H&C family room. Lg grandroom & formal dining area. Kitchen has eat in breakfast area. Laminated thru out most of home. Screened porch and single carport on rear. New AC in 2020. Security System. 2 large exterior storage buildings. Master has nice walk in closet.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert