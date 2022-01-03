 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $134,999

Well Maintained 3BR/2 Bath home in Established neighborhood. Central Bath is step in handicapped accessible. Built in home office opposite Laundry room. Family room and separate formal Living Room. Centrally located just inside Ross Clark Cir., home provides you with easy access to schools, shopping, entertainment, and hospitals. Home has a current transferable Home warranty until 7/22. Home would also be a great investment for someone looking to add a rental to your portfolio..

