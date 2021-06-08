 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $135,000

Diamond in the rough in the Garden District. 3 Bedroom, one bath. Large family room with wood burning fireplace. Attached carport with Washer and dryer hookup in attached outside storage room . Beautiful hardwood floors and custom built in closets in bedrooms. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert