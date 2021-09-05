 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $137,500

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $137,500

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $137,500

If you're looking for convenience and low-maintenance living, this home is an excellent option! Located in Ashton Park with $65 monthly HOA fee that includes front grounds maintenance, sidewalk, and clubhouse with a pool! No carpet in this end-unit townhome, just one lot from the pool! A half bath downstairs is convenient for guests. The kitchen includes all appliances and an attractive backsplash. A sunroom at the back of the home overlooks a long, shady fenced yard. Single car attached garage!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert