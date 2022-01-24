3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $139,900

Cute, affordable home with a brand new roof! The living room is spacious, with fresh paint, updated flooring, a vaulted ceiling and a brick, wood burning fireplace as a focal point. A niche in the corner makes a great desk space. An archway leads to the kitchen/dining area. A window over the kitchen sink over looks the backyard and patio area, complete with a fire pit. The laundry room is large, with access to the driveway. The primary bedroom is also roomy with double sinks in the ensuite bath!