3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $139,900

New roof July 2021.The perfect starter home for that family wanting to be in a great neighborhood conveniently located close to Southeast Health & ACOM. Various shopping & dining options close by. Brick and Vinyl Exterior with floors of wood, carpet & tile offer low maintenance for the family or college student. Stop by Richmond Park to view this great opportunity today.

