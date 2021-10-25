3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $139,900

Don't miss out on this all brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on a very quiet lot that is almost an acre. Home also features a huge bonus room that could be your 4th BR, office, or playroom. Large kitchen with eat in breakfast area and dining room. Wood tile flooring throughout the home including the bedrooms with plenty of boxes left to finish off bonus room if you want. All new windows installed in 2011. There are two large 10x20 workshops will remain with power in one of them