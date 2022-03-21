 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $142,900

Home is not in a flood zone. The owners have obtained LOMA and FEMA has removed it. Paperwork uploaded in documents. Home has laminate flooring thru out and new paint. 3 bdrms 2 baths with split bedrooms. Den with large brick fireplace. Deck on back of property. Home shows great.

