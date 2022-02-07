3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $144,800

This 1260 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for anyone looking to leave the noise of town. Located in the Taylor area at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac it has1 acre of unrestricted land with plenty of room to garden and let your pets roam free. Covered porch out back great for grilling and entertaining. Rehobeth school district. Custom chicken coop in back to stay with home as well. HVAC 4-5 years old. Roof 2 years old. Home has been inspected and is ready to go!