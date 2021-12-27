 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $147,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $147,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $147,900

Charming home in great location! Beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace and great built in shelving in Living Room and Separate Dining Room. Two large Bedrooms with updated full Bathroom. Laundry Room with plenty of space for storage sit across from third bedroom with a loft! This home has lots of character and ready for a new family!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christmas lights in Dothan
Local News

Christmas lights in Dothan

  • Updated

Dothan Eagle photographer Jay Hare rode the streets of Dothan the past two nights and took video of Christmas lights in residential neighborhoods.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert