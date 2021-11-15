3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $147,900

USDA eligible means NO MONEY DOWN! This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located on the west side of Dothan and close to all of its amenities, just minutes away from Hwy 84 West, Flowers Hospital, Ross Clark Circle, and just an approximately 30-minute drive to the Fort Rucker gate. With a large lot, spacious backyard perfect for gardening with lots of space to roam & play, included stainless steel kitchen appliances, and a split floorplan, this property is packed with value!