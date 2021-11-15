 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $147,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $147,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $147,900

USDA eligible means NO MONEY DOWN! This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located on the west side of Dothan and close to all of its amenities, just minutes away from Hwy 84 West, Flowers Hospital, Ross Clark Circle, and just an approximately 30-minute drive to the Fort Rucker gate. With a large lot, spacious backyard perfect for gardening with lots of space to roam & play, included stainless steel kitchen appliances, and a split floorplan, this property is packed with value!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert