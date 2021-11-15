USDA eligible means NO MONEY DOWN! This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located on the west side of Dothan and close to all of its amenities, just minutes away from Hwy 84 West, Flowers Hospital, Ross Clark Circle, and just an approximately 30-minute drive to the Fort Rucker gate. With a large lot, spacious backyard perfect for gardening with lots of space to roam & play, included stainless steel kitchen appliances, and a split floorplan, this property is packed with value!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $147,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan woman is being held without bond after using her car to strike multiple parked police cars and attacking a corrections officer.
- Updated
Mario White’s tenure as head football coach and athletics director at Pike Liberal Arts School came to an abrupt halt Friday just hours before…
- Updated
Q: Why would a healthy person not take a COVID-19 vaccine?
- Updated
A Dothan man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for gun and drug crimes, according to acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.
- Updated
The circumstances surrounding the April fatal shooting of a man by a Dothan police officer will be reviewed by a grand jury early next year, a…
Newlyweds James and LaWanda Daniels are in their retirement years. She worked at Sunland for some 30 years, and he’s a math teacher who retire…
- Updated
SLOCOMB — Big plays powered Slocomb to a 37-12 lead midway in the third quarter.
- Updated
Two Jackson County men were reported missing last week and investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating them.
- Updated
A Marianna woman is facing methamphetamine charges following a traffic stop Tuesday night in Washington County, according to a press release f…
- Updated
The tenure of the first Dothan Wolves head football coach is ending.