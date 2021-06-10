 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $149,500

Beautiful 3/2 home close to Hospital, schools and Shopping And Restaurants and grocery stores. You have it all. Whole interior painted in 2016. Grey tones thruout. Carpet new in 2016 also. New Dishwasher this year. Fenced back yard with woods behind it. Lots of privacy Nice back covered porch.. Really an enjoyable home to live in. Easy to show. View More

