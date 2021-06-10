Beautiful 3/2 home close to Hospital, schools and Shopping And Restaurants and grocery stores. You have it all. Whole interior painted in 2016. Grey tones thruout. Carpet new in 2016 also. New Dishwasher this year. Fenced back yard with woods behind it. Lots of privacy Nice back covered porch.. Really an enjoyable home to live in. Easy to show. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $149,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 12-year-old at Highlands Elementary School has gone viral on social media for his impromptu dance moves at his graduation ceremony.
- Updated
A former Alabama quarterback who was MVP of a state championship game and is the son of one of the state’s winningest coaches has been tabbed …
- Updated
A body deputies found in the woods near Newton last week has been identified as a Montgomery woman.
- Updated
ENTERPRISE – The Elba Elementary School principal has been placed on leave following her arrest for a hit-and-run incident in Coffee County on…
- Updated
Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe, alongside Dothan High Principal Bill Singleton, presented a special diploma at a small cere…
- Updated
A Dothan man was arrested for intentionally striking a woman with his car.
- Updated
OPP – A head-on collision involving a commercial vehicle claimed the life of an Opp woman here on Tuesday.
- Updated
A vandal or vandals struck Marianna High School on the eve of graduation, the damage discovered by maintenance personnel around 6 a.m. Friday,…
- Updated
Members of the Dothan High School Class of 2021 received their diplomas Saturday morning at the Celebrity Station amphitheater at The Crossing…
- Updated
MONTGOMERY — An Alabama man who pleaded with the public for information about his missing son later led authorities to a shallow grave where t…