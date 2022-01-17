NEW ROOF!! Charming home in great location! Beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace and great built in shelving in Living Room and Separate Dining Room. Two large Bedrooms with updated full Bathroom. Laundry Room with plenty of space for storage sit across from third bedroom with a loft! This home has lots of character and ready for a new family!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $149,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After a successful six-year tenure at Slocomb, RedTop head football coach Richard Tisdale is leaving the program because of family considerations.
- Updated
Just a day after Dothan City Schools suspended bus transportation to several schools, the school system announced a swift move to fully remote…
- Updated
Rehobeth Elementary 1st Nine Weeks Honor Roll 2021-2022
- Updated
Houston County Schools plans to keep schools open, but has a contingency plan in place in case COVID-19 cases continue to cause excessive staf…
- Updated
During the Larry Fedora era at Southern Miss, Fedora and his coaches weren’t afraid to put their players on the spot.
- Updated
The signs of traditional COVID – cough, fever, loss of taste or smell – are well known. The fast-spreading omicron variant, however, is presenting with different and, in many cases, milder cold-like symptoms. The main symptoms of the omicron variant are: Cough Fatigue or tiredness Congestion or runny nose Sore throat, particularly a “scratchy” throat Headache Muscle aches Sore throat has been ...
- Updated
Q: What can you tell me about Oscar’s restaurant?
- Updated
The words across the video screen read “Everyday people doing extraordinary things.”
- Updated
An Ashford man has been arrested for leaving the scene of a car wreck that left a 6-year-old with serious injuries.
- Updated
Devontae White scored 20 points and Dalton Taggart 14 to pace Wicksburg to a Class 3A, Area 3 55-50 win over Houston Academy on Tuesday night.