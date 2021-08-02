Beautiful one owner home in established neighborhood which is convenient to everything Dothan has to offer. This home is in immaculate condition, Must See to Appreciate! Detached double garage with attached shop, has power and ac. Call for an appointment to view today!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $149,900
