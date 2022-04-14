3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $15,000

This home is a great Invesment property! HOME SOLD AS-IS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MONTGOMERY — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday approved the largest teacher pay raise in a generation in an effort to keep experienced educators …
A two-part crash involving three vehicles resulted in the death of one driver and seriously injured the other two Thursday night, April 7, in …
The 2021-22 Dothan Eagle Super 12 boys basketball selections.
The 2021-22 Dothan Eagle Super 12 girls basketball selections.
COLUMBIA – A Columbia man was found by divers Monday, a day after he went missing while fishing in a local pond.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) reports the arrests of two people on charges of child neglect last week.
A Dothan man was arrested for drowning three newborn kittens in a container on Sunday.
A 29-year-old Greenwood man was killed in a traffic crash Friday morning around 10:30 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A hookah lounge in Dothan has caused problems for police and some eastside residents for years. Now, city leaders are considering closing down…
Thick smoke poured across West Main Street Monday afternoon as another downtown Dothan building went up in flames.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.