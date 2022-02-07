 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $150,000

Adorable updated 3br/1.5ba brick home w/approx 1525sqft. Updated flooring, fresh paint throughout. Open floor plan/kitchen w/island and 2 pantries. Lg bedrooms/closets. Bonus room/office just off kitchen H/C. Single car attached carport. Large fenced in backyard w/20x30 workshop/detached garage. Large covered back porch. Close to town and ACOM College. A MUST SEE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert