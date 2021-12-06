 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $157,500

Cute as a button home ready to move in. New carpet in the master bedroom and Low maintenance vinyl everywhere else. Garage door is scheduled to be totally replaced in 3 weeks by MP Garage doors. Seller has an Al real estate license.

