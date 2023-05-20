Ready for you! This almost new home is just missing you in Kinsey Woods. 141 Beauville Drive is an adorable 3 bedroom, 2bath home, built in 2020, and features an open concept living/dining/kitchen area. All appliances remain including range, built in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The oversized laundry room allows for pantry and other storage. The hall bathroom features a shower, and the master bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Ceiling fans in all rooms, and large walk-in closets, No carpet, only luxury vinyl plank in this home with blinds throughout. Fenced backyard for your family pet or your new entertaining oasis. Home is also covered by a termite bond. This USDA eligible home will go quickly, so make sure to see it as soon as possible.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $160,000
