3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $160,000

Adorable home in Chapelwood, with a brand new A/C unit and a new roof in 2017! Split floor plan with a master suite complete with a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath. The spare bedrooms share a guest bath at the front of the home, and the front bedroom is updated with solid flooring. Updates include attractive light fixtures, laminate flooring in the living areas, modern paint colors, 2-inch blinds and a fabulous gravel patio area framed in wood beams! The yard is fenced and includes a dog pin!