 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $164,900

You'll feel like you're not in Dothan in this house. The most amazing high efficiency kitchen with stainless appliances and all the storage you could need. You'll be instantly blown away by the views in the sunroom overlooking the massive backyard. New air conditioner in 2020.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert