3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $167,000

You're going to love the soaring ceiling, vinyl plank flooring and open floor plan of this affordable three-bedroom, two-bath home. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large pantry and Stainless Steel appliances. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and each guest bedroom offers double closets. Master and guest baths have tile floors and granite counter tops. Great location--convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment. Home is a short walk to community club house and swimming pool.