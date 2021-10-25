 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $169,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $169,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $169,000

Nice ranch style all brick home located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot with a lovely mature landscaped yard and lots of space inside just waiting for an HGTV type makeover! 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths and a vaulted grand-room with focal point fire place. Huge wood deck out back and fenced yard. All kitchen appliances remain.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert