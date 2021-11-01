3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $169,900

Great brick 3/2.5 home in Cloverdale area. This 1830 sf home features a large livingroom, dining room off the kitchen, and a bonus den with knotty pine walls. Main bedroom has a full bath with a stand up tiled shower. extra bedroom has 1/2 bath and the other full bath is in the hallway. There is a 2 car bricked garage attached to the house/den entry. This beautiful shady lot is sitting pretty on 1/2 acre corner lot.