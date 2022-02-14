Nice three bedroom, two bath brick home in a well established neighborhood on the Northside of Dothan. Home is offers new metal roof less than 3 years old, new hot water heater replace in 2020. Spacious living room with fire place, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, each bedroom has carpet the rest of the house is hardwood flooring. Great location, only thing it needs is you!!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $169,900
