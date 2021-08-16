3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $170,000

Conveniently located home that sits on a large corner lot. All flooring, kitchen and bathrooms updated in 2015. All stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom features large walk in shower. Large room off of kitchen that could be used as a den or formal dining room. Large laundry room with a brand new water heater. The whole interior of the house is newly painted. Two storage buildings in back yard and shed that has been used as a workshop with power and AC wall unit. Fully fenced back yard.