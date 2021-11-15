 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $174,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $174,000

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $174,000

Beautiful Spacious Open Floor Plan home sitting on 1.26 acres with a lot to offer! Enjoy your time in front of the gas fireplace or outback on the large covered deck, overlooking your large back yard. This home also has a large pantry room and all stainless steel appliances, an attic blanket, solar attic fan, 24x60 pole barn, 2 story storage shed, 4 car attached covered carport, and so much more in the Rehobeth School District. Don't miss out!

