Very nice build!!! If you're on a budget, but want new construction... THIS IS FOR YOU! Metal roof, luxury vinyl plank, tile, recess lighting, kitchen island, drop lights, Split bedroom plan, & open floor plan. Located close to everything you need! And not to mention... GREAT PRICE! Call today... Estimated completion date: 2/1/2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $175,000
