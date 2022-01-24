 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $179,000

Looking to downsize? Adorable move in ready 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhome in Emerald Lake Terrace. Very little maintenance as HOA covers grass cuts in the common areas to include around the home. Cute kitchen with dining area. Sunroom off back has peaceful views of the duck pond. Hard wood floors in main living areas and a fireplace make this home so cozy. Check it out soon.

