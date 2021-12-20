 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $185,000

Nearly-new single family home built in 2018. Located in quiet neighborhood in NW Dothan off Westgate, only 2 miles from the Dothan Pavilion shopping center and Hwy. 231. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with tiled shower and walk-in closet in master suite. Single family home with Vinyl plank floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, two-car garage. Close to the community clubhouse and pool. Perfect 1st time homebuyer opportunity or great investment home. Close to shopping and restaurants.

