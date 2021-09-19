3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $189,900

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been completely renovated! The new floors and paint are a must see and make the home feel bright and inviting throughout. The kitchen boasts new counter tops and stainless appliances. The bedrooms are great size any family would be proud of. Out back is a large covered porch and great backyard for entertaining as well as a large storage building or workshop. This home would be great for a family or an investor looking for a great rental.