 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $189,900

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been completely renovated! The new floors and paint are a must see and make the home feel bright and inviting throughout. The kitchen boasts new counter tops and stainless appliances. The bedrooms are great size any family would be proud of. Out back is a large covered porch and great backyard for entertaining as well as a large storage building or workshop. This home would be great for a family or an investor looking for a great rental.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert