3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $189,900

Very nice 2 story home in desirable Brentwood area. Home has formal dining room and living room, den and another sitting area with sun porch and screened in patio. Home has 2 car garage with a detached 2 car garage/workshop that is set up for every handyman's dream! Along with 3 bdrms and 2.5 baths there is an office and tons of storage to make everything convenient. The home offer a stair lift if interested or can be removed. SOLD AS IS!!!