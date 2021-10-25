 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $189,900

Very nice 2 story home in desirable Brentwood area. Home has formal dining room and living room, den and another sitting area with sun porch and screened in patio. Home has 2 car garage with a detached 2 car garage/workshop that is set up for every handyman's dream! Along with 3 bdrms and 2.5 baths there is an office and tons of storage to make everything convenient. The home offer a stair lift if interested or can be removed. SOLD AS IS!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert