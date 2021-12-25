 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $194,500

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with open floor plan, kitchen with island and dining area. master with garden tub and large walk-in closet. Covered patio, fenced backyard and 2 car garage. Free standing bar on the patio and free standing fireplace in living room doesn't remain with the home. Alarm is set.

