 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $194,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $194,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $194,900

REHOBETH SCHOOL DISTRICT. Well maintained 3bed/2bath house on 2 lots totaling 1.15 acres. 2.3 miles from Rehobeth High School. Open floor plan with the living room flowing into the kitchen and dinning area. Nursery that could be used as an office. Enjoy grilling out on the patio looking out to the large mostly wooded private backyard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert