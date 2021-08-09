 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $194,900

This all brick, 3-bed/2-bath home is located in an established neighborhood. Upon entering the home, the spacious living room has hardwood floors & fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, range with two ovens, microwave/convection oven, dishwasher & refrigerator. A kitchen island that adds to the spacious counter tops & a built-in desk for storage. The screened-in back porch provides plenty of room for gatherings with access from the living room & master bedroom. Covered RV parking

