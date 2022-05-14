3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $195,000

Check out this 3 BR / 2BTH, 2 car garage, craftsman style home located in Prevatt Place. Built in 2016, this home has a great open floor plan. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Walk in pantry, Stainless steel appliances. Trayed ceiling with crown in living area and master bedroom. Beautiful hardwood 5” plank flooring, tile in bathrooms and in heave traffic areas. Great master suite with hugh walk-n-closet. Great fenced in back yard. Full length front porch just waiting for your rocking chair. Above ground pool and storage building, and metal gazebo included. 2 minutes from shopping and multiple restaurants. By appointment only.