Completely renovated from inside-out 3 bedroom 2 bath home. New metal roof, plumbing/electric, kitchen, flooring, screened back porch, so much more! Plenty of closet space and storage. Large walk in pantry. Security TV station with two outside security cameras. Oversized 25'x30' 2 car detached garage/workshop with new garage doors, storage shelves, work bench and new lighting. Landscaping has been refreshed with new concrete driveway including security lights.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $195,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Whenever you start a new medication, ask your doctor or pharmacist about the best time of day to take it for maximum effect.
- Updated
Some are struggling just to keep their doors open, while others are experiencing lesser degrees of strain.
- Updated
Tornadoes and strong wind gusts moved through the Dothan area Tuesday afternoon and evening downing trees and causing structural damage.
- Updated
Boots were on medical floors Monday as Southeast Health became the first Alabama hospital to receive much needed help from the U.S. Department…
- Updated
ELBA – G.W. Long opened its season with a 35-16 victory over Elba, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, in high school football action on Friday night in…
- Updated
The Wiregrass saw remnants of Hurricane Ida as two weak tornadoes damaged property in Taylor and Midland City Tuesday evening during an unexpe…
- Updated
ARRESTS
- Updated
Two large signs, one along the small road leading to the Peacock Bridge Road boat ramp and the other right beside the ramp, give public warnin…
- Updated
ARRESTS
- Updated
A driver was taken to a local hospital with possible injuries after a Marianna traffic crash last Friday, Aug. 27.