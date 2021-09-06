 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $195,950

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $195,950

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $195,950

Completely renovated from inside-out 3 bedroom 2 bath home. New metal roof, plumbing/electric, kitchen, flooring, screened back porch, so much more! Plenty of closet space and storage. Large walk in pantry. Security TV station with two outside security cameras. Oversized 25'x30' 2 car detached garage/workshop with new garage doors, storage shelves, work bench and new lighting. Landscaping has been refreshed with new concrete driveway including security lights.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert