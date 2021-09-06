3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $195,950

Completely renovated from inside-out 3 bedroom 2 bath home. New metal roof, plumbing/electric, kitchen, flooring, screened back porch, so much more! Plenty of closet space and storage. Large walk in pantry. Security TV station with two outside security cameras. Oversized 25'x30' 2 car detached garage/workshop with new garage doors, storage shelves, work bench and new lighting. Landscaping has been refreshed with new concrete driveway including security lights.