Well maintained 3bed/2bath home in Gradic Creek Subdivision. Open floor plan with the kitchen flowing into the living room. Split bedrooms with the master bath featuring separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Spend the afternoon on the covered front porch or light up the grill on the back deck and watch the children and dog play in the fenced in backyard. Convenient to all the best dinning and shopping in Dothan. *****More pictures coming soon.***** View More
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $198,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 12-year-old at Highlands Elementary School has gone viral on social media for his impromptu dance moves at his graduation ceremony.
- Updated
Two adults and three children were transported to the hospital after a three-car crash at the intersection of Prevatt Road and Ross Clark Circ…
- Updated
Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe, alongside Dothan High Principal Bill Singleton, presented a special diploma at a small cere…
- Updated
Dothan commissioners were divided over an appeal by a local group wanting to hold a Juneteenth parade on West Main Street, though ultimately d…
- Updated
Members of the Dothan High School Class of 2021 received their diplomas Saturday morning at the Celebrity Station amphitheater at The Crossing…
- Updated
A Headland man was stealing alcohol from a downtown Dothan restaurant when police arrived on scene Sunday.
- Updated
A vandal or vandals struck Marianna High School on the eve of graduation, the damage discovered by maintenance personnel around 6 a.m. Friday,…
- Updated
MONTGOMERY — An Alabama man who pleaded with the public for information about his missing son later led authorities to a shallow grave where t…
- Updated
Buckle up. The Dothan’s northwest sector of the city will soon be inundated with roadwork as crews begin preparing to add lanes to Highway 84 …
- Updated
The church sermon before the finals of the 61st Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament in Pine Mountain, Ga., resonated with Dothan’s Ma…