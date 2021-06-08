 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $198,000

Well maintained 3bed/2bath home in Gradic Creek Subdivision. Open floor plan with the kitchen flowing into the living room. Split bedrooms with the master bath featuring separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Spend the afternoon on the covered front porch or light up the grill on the back deck and watch the children and dog play in the fenced in backyard. Convenient to all the best dinning and shopping in Dothan. *****More pictures coming soon.***** View More

