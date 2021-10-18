3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $198,900

Come see this gorgeous 3 bed and 2 bathroom home in Hidden Lake subdivision. It is a split bedroom floor plan with a nice sized bedrooms and a large master bathroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with plenty of counter and cabinet space. The large living room has a fireplace and leads out into a nice 16x18 heated/cooled sunroom. 2 car garage. There is a privacy fence and it is located on a cul-de-sac. Nice back porch. The roof is 2 years old and has architectural shingles.