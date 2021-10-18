 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $198,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $198,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $198,900

Come see this gorgeous 3 bed and 2 bathroom home in Hidden Lake subdivision. It is a split bedroom floor plan with a nice sized bedrooms and a large master bathroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with plenty of counter and cabinet space. The large living room has a fireplace and leads out into a nice 16x18 heated/cooled sunroom. 2 car garage. There is a privacy fence and it is located on a cul-de-sac. Nice back porch. The roof is 2 years old and has architectural shingles.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert