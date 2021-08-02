3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $199,000

3 bed 2 bath Home with a large Fenced back yard. Almost 1 Acre 145 x 294 . Located on John D Odom near Burbank. The garage has been enclosed to make a large game/Family room, inside laundry. Split bedroom plan. 10 x 47 Large Covered screened Back Patio. New Roof and HVAC in 2012. Pole Barn. Less than 1 mile from Flowers Hospital, Publix and Dining. 1.5 Miles to Target and Westgate Park. Large Fenced Lot. Updated. Move in Ready. Perfect Location.